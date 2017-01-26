Maria Sibylla Merian began drawing flowers when she was little girl, but soon turned her attention to insects, a subject she found vastly more interesting. Merian raised caterpillars in her basement, studying their metamorphoses and taking notes, according to the J. Paul Getty Museum. She soon broadened her interests to butterflies and moths and insects of all sorts, cataloging and painting intricate portraits of their fascinating life cycles. The curious German child grew up to be an artist, botanist and entomologist. Originally published in 1705, her most famous work "Metamorphosis insectorum Surinamensium," was republished in late 2016, drawing attention to the illustrations that were considered groundbreaking in the field of entomology.

In 1679, Merian wrote her first book, "Der Raupen wunderbarer Verwandlung (The Wondrous Transformation of Caterpillars)" — this after two decades of preparation in a home packed with specimens in boxes and jars and plants in every corner. It was like no book ever written, according to an essay in the Atlantic by noted author Andrea Wulf: Instead of depicting them as specimens set against a plain background, Merian showed the relationships between animals and plants. And at a time when other scientists were trying to make sense of the natural world by classifying plants and animals into narrow categories, Merian looked at their place within the wider natural world. She searched for connections where others were looking for separation.

Merian began to develop a reputation for her talents as both an entomologist and an artist. Collectors brought her their drawings and their specimens. Although she was enthralled by the wonders she saw, she wanted to see the insects in their natural habitat, the Atlantic reports, and soon boarded a ship with her youngest daughter to Suriname, in the northwestern coast of South America.

Merian and her daughter spent two years in Suriname, studying and sketching insects, animals and plants. Their work became the subject of her famous book, "Metamorphosis insectorum Surinamensium" or "The Insects of Suriname."

Merian's work helped dispel many commonly held theories at the time, including one that insects spontaneously emerged from decaying matter. "The knowledge she collected over decades didn’t just satisfy those curious about nature," writes the New York Times, "but also provided valuable insights into medicine and science."

