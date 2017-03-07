Blue-footed boobies use their distinctive feet for courtship and parenting

The male blue-footed booby is awfully proud of his feet. So much so that the seabird uses them in an elaborate courtship ritual to woo a prospective mate. He lifts one of his feet high, showing it off to a female. Then he places it down and lifts the other, doing this high-stepping, slow-motion strut over and over, while craning his head toward the sky and whistling. The object of his affection can't help but mirror his actions, showing off her bright blue feet in return.

Not only are these distinctive blue feet an effective flirting tool, they're also a visible sign of the bird's welfare. The bluer the feet, the healthier and more attractive the bird.

And once those pairs have found each other, they often stick together. Both parents feed and care for their young, using those lovely, webbed feet to cover the chicks to keep them warm and protected.

Occasionally, fidelity becomes an issue, reports PBS, and a booby's eye will stray. She may go off and join in the courting dance with someone who's not her mate. But typically she'll return to her partner and he'll start his high, slow strut again and all is forgotten.

Blue-footed boobies are found on Pacific Ocean islands off the western coasts of Central and South America. About half of all breeding pairs nest in the Galapagos Islands, reports National Geographic.

The booby is thought to take its name from the Spanish word "bobo," which means "stupid" or "clown." That's how early colonists may have described these relatively clumsy birds when they first saw them on land. However, in water and in the air, they're incredibly graceful. They can streamline their bodies, diving into water from as high as 80 feet when they catch sight of prey.

Although their diving skills are exceptional, there's nothing as remarkable as their strutting courtship. If you don't believe us, take a look in this video: