How do you get someone to care about saving a species if they don't know that species exists? This is the case with quite a few wild cat species around the world. From small cat species that few people know about to little-known research on much-loved species like the snow leopard, conservation photographer Sebastian Kennerknecht shines a spotlight on felines around the world in an effort to protect them from extinction. In the process, he has a few adventures of his own, from traveling in tough terrain to juggling the technical troubles of camera trapping. We talked with Kennerknecht about his work, cats and conservation activism. MNN: When you got started in conservation photography, did you know right away what cats would be your focus? Sebastian Kennerknecht: Not quite. The first conservation photography project I worked on, while I was attending the University of California, Santa Cruz, was focused on the endangered species of the area. I wanted to highlight their natural history, show what threats they were facing, but most importantly, give people concrete steps and actions they could take to help those species. The project culminated as an exhibit at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. It was the perfect project for me at the time, since it was local, dealt with issues I deeply cared and still care about, and allowed me to make a difference. Focusing on wild cats was really jump-started by a single moment. I knew bobcats were found on campus, and I really hoped to see one in person. I would go out looking for them at sunrise three to four times a week, but I have to admit, in the beginning, I wasn’t very good at finding them. Only after reading extensively about their natural history did I really know where to look. One day, very near to campus, I encountered a mother and her almost fully grown kitten at the edge of a meadow. I watched as the mother hunted, while the kitten looked on. It felt like time stood still. I went back day after day. At times the young bobcat would literally fall asleep feet from where I was sitting. I had a relationship with these cats, they shared their life with me. Seeing their power, stealth, agility, independence, and tenderness is what made me fall in love with them; and now, I am totally fanatical about all wild cats.

'Cat In Thin Air' took you to the Andean mountains to track down a small and beautiful feline species that not many people know about. What got you started on a photojournalism project for this species? The answer lies within your question. How many people have heard of the Andean mountain cat? It is a feline with some of the fewest scientific papers and Google search results. Both the scientific community and the public were hardly paying attention to this amazing small cat. Making the situation even more important is that there are less than 2,500 adult Andean cats left in the wild. On top of that, their numbers are decreasing. The academic community started to pay a lot more attention to Andean cats in the late '90s and early 2000s, but the public still had and has very little knowledge about this cat. Being feline obsessed, I knew about their plight, and I wanted to do something about it. The first step to saving something is to get people to care about it; if they don’t know about it, they can’t care about it. That is why I started the Cat in Thin Air project. The overarching goal is to make 3 million people aware of the Andean cat. This is being done through social media and the website at the moment, but it’s a long-term project and in the future, we (the biologists working on the species and I) are planning to create educational posters for schools, have a traveling photo exhibit in the high Andes, rent billboards in towns close to the cat’s habitat, and publish a book to be given to the government officials of the four range countries of the cat.

You work with researchers a lot, from biologists studying mountain lions to snakes to snowy plovers. What are the most important skills photographers need to have when working with scientists? Know that it is a relationship you are building with people who dedicate their lives to a single species. Every single biologist I have worked with in the past is an amazing person in their own right, and I consider them all good friends. I make sure to treat them as such. Additionally, you, as the photographer, aren’t going in there to get your images and get out. The biologists should benefit from you being there as well. I always give the images I take to the biologists for their presentations, scientific papers and outreach programs. My only goal is conservation, the biologists goal is conservation as well, so by working together, we are getting closer to achieving that unified goal. There are a few other skills that I think are very important to remember when working with scientists. Take images of them at work — they appreciate having high quality images that they never have time themselves to take. Respect their time and their work — allowing you to come and poke your camera in their faces is a huge privilege; treat it as such. Read their scientific papers, know exactly what they are working on. Know your science as well. I know that even just having my BS in Biology (ecology and evolution) and understanding and being excited about their science makes a very big difference.

You work in some dangerous places. What are some of the hiccups you encounter when trying to access certain locations? Any wildlife photographer will tell you that international wildlife photography isn’t the easiest thing logistically. Getting permits to shoot at certain locations, moving over 250 pounds of gear from one location — whether it be by plane, car, train or donkey — to your shooting location isn’t easy. Dealing with authorities, who granted are trying to simply do their jobs, isn’t always fun. One of my re-occurring hiccups for example was due to me spending three months in Yemen, trying to get pictures of the critically endangered Arabian leopard (I was unsuccessful, though I did get Arabian Caracal pictures). Spending that amount of time in such a conflict-rich country has led to me almost always being questioned by homeland security when coming back to the U.S. It’s totally fair — again, they are just doing their job — it’s just something I have to deal with now.

A lot of your work relies on well-placed camera traps. What goes into getting a great camera trap photo, both in selecting a location and making sure the gear gets the shot? Getting good images of wildlife with camera traps is quite a challenge. First, as you said, you need to know where to place the actual camera trap. Before I go on assignment, I spend weeks reading up on the species I'm hoping to photograph, this includes scientific papers as well as popular articles. By the time I get there, I know everything there is to know about the ecology of the species. Additionally, by working with scientists who are the true experts and who have extensive local knowledge, is it possible to narrow down specific locations. The final location is based on presence of animal sign, direction to the sun, what direction the animal will most likely come from, and of course visual impact. I have found that as I have built more camera traps, the visual impact is often the highest priority (while placing some camera traps in less visually impactful locations that are more likely to be frequented by the target species). Don’t even get me started on camera trap gear, stuff always goes wrong. To try and make sure that the gear gets the shots, you need to make sure all of your soldering is done well (I really suck at soldering!), and that your gear is 100 percent protected from the elements, including rain and rodents. It took me a year to finalize my camera trap design. Before that, my camera and flash housings would flood with water and cables would be chewed on by mice and rats. There is no rushing when you build and set-up a camera trap, else wise you will just end up crying over lost gear and lost pictures.

Your latest project took you to snow leopard territory. What was it like seeing these iconic cats for the first time? I was on assignment for snow leopards in 2015, spending a month with biologists in eastern Kyrgyzstan without seeing one, or getting a picture of one with camera traps. Thankfully, they asked me to come back late last year, this time for seven weeks. One of the goals of Shannon Kachel, the principal biologist of the project, was to collar snow leopards to answer biological and conservation questions through the tracking data. After two weeks of being unsuccessful at capturing a snow leopard, we woke up to the trap alarm, indicating that an animal was caught. After a physically exhausting hike, up a snow-filled canyon, we finally reached the location. Looking at this gorgeous cat, while the snow was falling, was simply magical, and I couldn’t contain myself and just started to cry. The collaring went smoothly and seeing the male disappear up into the mountains was again so intense that I could’t keep the tears away. I have photographed over a dozen wild cat species now, but have only seen four of them, each one an experience I will never ever forget. What do you hope comes from these images of rare and endangered cat species you create? I hope to make people aware, to make people think about how amazingly unique these cats are, to make them care about them, and to create change. Steve Winter’s image of P-22, the mountain lion with the Hollywood sign in the background is one of the major reasons, along with the hard work of many dedicated people, that a wildlife overpass will be built in Los Angeles. How amazing is that?!?! I am trying to create that level of commitment by people for the cats less known to the general public.