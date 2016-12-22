On Dec. 19 at 1:34 p.m., ecologist Sophie Gilbert launched the first salvo in what has quickly escalated on Twitter into "The Great #Bestspots Smackdown of 2016." Like other epic social media battles between scientists, this one started innocently enough with a simple tweet:

@AnneWHilborn What are the world's most beautiful spotted animals? Cheetah's gotta be in there... I'd argue deer fawns, 2... pic.twitter.com/3GUlTuf86L — Sophie Gilbert (@SophieLGilbert) December 19, 2016

While cheetahs and deer fawns are most certainly deserving of spot adulation, there were others in the scientific community that were eager to enter their own contenders. And thus, the #BestSpots hashtag was born. Prepare to have you eyes gifted with some incredibly beautiful spotted species.

For those that prefer stripes, Gilbert also recently launched a #BestStripes hashtag that has taken off. Have an animal you think might out-stripe the competition? Hop on Twitter and join the discussion.