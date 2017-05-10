Why are hundreds of leopard sharks washing up in San Francisco Bay?

San Francisco's Bay Area is seeing a big increase in the number of dead leopard sharks showing up along the coast. Hundreds of the spotted sharks are turning up on beaches and shorelines throughout the bay.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports:

It is the second year in a row that large numbers of the bay’s most abundant shark have been going belly up during the spring pupping season. Experts believe the sharks are picking up toxins in stagnant saltwater marshes, sloughs and behind the gates of the man-made lagoons in Foster City and Redwood City ...



The problem, according to [Sean Van Sommeran, executive director and founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation], is that leopard sharks come into the shallow waterways to mate and pup during the spring and summer. Experts believe the sharks are getting stuck in man-made lagoons in Foster City and Redwood City when those cities close their tide gates during low tide... The fungal blooms that form in the stagnant water suck out the oxygen and poison the fish.

This isn't the first time in recent years that the sharks have experienced huge die-offs during pupping season. Die-offs were reported from 2002 to 2006, and more than 1,000 leopard sharks washed up in 2011 in what was the largest mortality event for leopard sharks in the area until this year. Experts are worried about the future of the species, since die-offs during pupping season year after year means the numbers just don't add up.

“They’re beautiful sharks, they’re kind of a signature species of California and San Francisco Bay in particular,” Van Sommeran told Bay Nature. “Leopard sharks, in the big picture, are vastly diminished from like the 1950s. They used to be typically 5-6 feet long, and common. It’s hard to find one 4 feet long now.”

