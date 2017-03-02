Sometimes you can just take one look at a building and know right away that it’s going to be trouble — big trouble.

And big trouble is the first impression that the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis and other conservation groups had during the construction of U.S Bank Stadium, a shiny new $1 billion architectural showstopper completed this past summer in Minneapolis’ Downtown East neighborhood. And it’s just that — the stadium’s newness and shininess — that’s the most problematic, specifically with regards to how the building interacts with wildlife, birds in particular.

An otherwise stunning exercise in fixed-roof stadium design executed by the Dallas-based, NFL-friendly architecture firm HKS (AT&T Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium), the 66,665-capacity facility’s Nordic-inspired design is, of course, a not-so-subtle nod to Minnesota’s strong Scandinavian heritage and the stadium’s main tenant, the Minnesota Vikings. Drink enough $12 local microbrews within the stadium (yes, it has a robust craft beer program), exit through the gigantic pivoting glass doors (the world’s largest), spin around and, if you squint your eyes just hard enough, you’ll be staring down the bow of a massive glass Viking ship — a massive glass Viking ship that just happens to be hosting the Super Bowl in 2018.

Glass and other bird-disorienting materials in large amounts — U.S. Bank Stadium boasts 200,000 square feet of clear, highly reflective glass — is was what initially raised red flags for the Audubon Society. Now, as anticipated, this new glass stadium regrettably positioned within the heavily trafficked Mississippi Flyway is proving itself to be a bona fide death trap — or “avian killing field” as City Pages puts it — for birds.

Beginning last August and lasting 11 weeks during the fall migration period, a dedicated team composed of volunteers from the local chapter of the Audubon Society, the Minnesota Society for the Protection of Migratory Birds and Friends of the Roberts Bird Sanctuary performed the grisly task of walking laps around the hulking glass edifice in search of casualties. Due to limitations, the laps were not performed daily and were carried out primarily during the early morning hours and, occasionally, in the afternoon.

In total, 60 dead birds spanning over 20 species, including a large number of ruby-throated hummingbirds and white-throated sparrows, were discovered by volunteers. An additional 14 birds were found to be stunned/injured having recently collided with the stadium’s glass windows. A majority of the birds were found along the stadium’s west wall. And while each deceased and stunned bird was photographed and formally tallied, the total does not include dead birds regularly removed by stadium maintenance staff, dead birds located in hard-to-reach areas such as ledges and birds that collided with the building only to fly off elsewhere before dying shortly thereafter. In other words, the total is very much on the conservative end.

The findings, which conclude that U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to kill over 500 birds over a three-year span unless drastic measures are taken, were published in a report last week by the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis that was presented to the Minnesota Sports Facility Authority (MSFA).

“We knew that the glass would be highly confusing to the birds,” volunteer dead bird-locater Jim Sharpsteen tells City Pages. “They see a reflection of a blue sky in the glass, they think it's a blue sky. They see reflections of trees, they think they can land in those reflections of trees. This confirmed what we already believed would be bad.”

Clad with highly reflective glass panels, U.S. Bank Stadium is beautiful but the exact opposite of bird-friendly. (Photo: Paul VanDerWerf/flickr)

An avian death trap (that didn't have to be)

U.S. Bank Stadium’s newly minted reputation as the most bird-deadly building in Minnesota was, of course, preventable — but at a cost. The Audubon Society’s concerns over the stadium’s glass-heavy “fatal attraction” design date back to 2014 when the group urged the MSFA to consider special bird-safe glass employed in numerous other building projects including tall and gleaming skyscrapers.

Such specialized glass significantly raises overall construction costs and, at the time, the authority claimed that there simply wasn’t enough funding available in order to prevent the stadium from becoming what it is now — a migratory bird graveyard that stands as Minnesota’s most bird-unfriendly building. (To be clear, some bird-friendly design features were incorporated into the stadium but the bird-friendly glass ultimately proved to be too expensive).

“Hundreds of millions of dollars of public money is going to build this stadium, and we know the people of Minnesota do not want their money killing birds, said Matthew Anderson, executive director of Audubon Minnesota in 2014. “The Vikings recently approved spending millions and millions of additional dollars to make sure the stadium is ‘iconic’ — surely they also want to make sure it’s not a death trap. We’re asking them to change their minds and do the right thing.”

The MSFA's decision not to invest in glass or glass treatments that would drastically lower the occurrence rate of bird collisions is a shame considering how environmentally friendly the U.S. Bank Stadium is — that is, when it’s not killing migratory birds.

“It has a huge sustainability story,” Bryan Trubey, a principal at HKS, explained to Curbed in August 2015. “The roof is asymmetrical, with a single beam and super truss that isn't located in the center, but pushed to the north side of the roof. The steep pitched roof allows the snow to slip off the building, and provides maximum sun exposure to the southern two-thirds of the roof. It feels like daylight underneath.”

Among other things, the LEED-aiming stadium boasts a highly insulating roof made from ETFE, a lightweight transparent plastic that gives patrons an “outdoor feel” within a climate-controlled environment; an innovative, low-energy LED lighting system that’s a first for new-build NFL venues; and various water conservation-minded bells and whistles including a high-efficiency irrigation system.

In an article published by Vikings.com, another HKS principal, John Hutchings, explains that the stadium’s design was influenced by the vernacular architecture of Northern European “where sustainability has long been an important element of design.”

He adds: “We took that as one of our design drivers from the outset, knowing that we were going to do something unique in terms of a sustainable approach.”

Of course, truly sustainable buildings, Northern European-influenced or not, aren’t littered with the fresh corpses of marsh wrens, song sparrows and Nashville Warblers.

The dead and stunned birds found at U.S Bank Stadium span 21 species including the Nashville Warbler, pictured here at the stadium's north wall. (Photo: Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis)

The push for bird-friendly retrofitting

Despite a lack of funding for bird-friendly glass treatments during the construction phase, Audubon Minnesota makes it clear that it’s not too late for the MSFA to take serious action and prevent further avian carnage. However, considering that the MSFA — even when under immense pressure from wildlife organizations and bird lovers alike — declined to use of bird-friendly glass during the initial construction phase, one does wonder what will make the authority change its mind now. Perhaps a full-blown PR disaster would do the trick?

Reads the report:

The MSFA should take immediate action to protect migrating birds from the unnecessary and preventable injuries and deaths documented in this study. Bird-safe treatments should be applied immediately to the glass on all sides of the stadium in order to protect birds. Rather than wait for future studies to document thousands of preventable bird deaths and injuries, in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, 15 the MSFA has a responsibility to act based on current evidence of many bird injuries and fatalities.

“We want them to either replace the glass with a less reflective glass or put a coating on the glass that would make it more bird friendly. I think the more realistic would be to apply coating to the outside of the glass,” says Sharpsteen.

The report goes on to reference, among other success stories, New York City’s Jacob Javits Center, a ginormous boxy glass convention center along the Hudson River that, for years, was notorious as a bird death trap. As part of a large-scale retrofit that saw thousands of highly reflective glass panels be replaced with less reflective panels outfitted with bird-deterring ceramic dot (frit) patterns and the addition of a lush, vegetated roof the size of five football fields, the Javits Center is now a veritable avian paradise that’s actually boosted, not killed off, urban wildlife.

Another formal, MSFA-commissioned bird collision study at U.S. Bank Stadium is set to kick off later this year and continue into 2018. The results of that study are expected to be finalized in 2019.

Via [PBS NewsHour]

Inset photo: Paul VanDerWerf/flickr