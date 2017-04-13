Noisy new shrimp species earns a rock 'n' roll name

A new species of shrimp discovered on the Pacific coast of Panama has been named after the band Pink Floyd — Synalpheus pinkfloydi — not only because the researcher who found the pistol shrimp is a life-long fan, but also because this small creature can make a lot of noise.

In a report published in the journal Zootaxa, authors Sammy De Grave of Oxford University Museum of Natural History, Arthur Anker of the Universidade Federal de Goiás in Brazil, and Kristin Hultgren of Seattle University report that the shrimp can generate substantial amounts of sonic energy.

"By closing its enlarged claw at rapid speed, the shrimp creates a high-pressure cavitation bubble, the implosion of which results in one of the loudest sounds in the ocean — strong enough to stun or even kill a small fish," according to a press release.

“I have been listening to Floyd since 'The Wall' was released in 1979, when I was 14 years old,” De Grave says. “I’ve seen them play live several times since, including the Hyde Park reunion gig for Live 8 in 2005. The description of this new species of pistol shrimp was the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favorite band."



Other pistol shrimp have similarly striking claws. Synalpheus pinkfloydi's cousin, Synalpheus antillensis, which is found on the Caribbean side of Panama, also possesses a pink pincer, but the two show enough "considerable genetic divergence" that researchers felt the newly found crustacean deserved its own species status.

Also on MNN: 14 bizarre animals that could totally pass as Pokémon