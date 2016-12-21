Most people will go their entire lives without seeing a puma. Puma concolor is famous for being elusive. As an ambush predator, the species relies on camouflage and stealth to catch its prey. Indeed, most outdoorsman and even puma researchers will never glimpse a puma in the wild. No wonder the species has earned the nickname "ghost cat." However rare it is to spot a puma in the wild, there are some places where you're far more likely to see them, especially when you have the help of experienced guides. Conservation photographer Roy Toft has homed in on one of these locations: the rocky hillsides near Torres del Paine National Park, Chile. We talked with Toft about what it's like to track and photograph these big cats.

MNN: How long have you been photographing pumas in Chile? Toft: I did my first scouting trip to Chile for pumas in April 2015. I had heard for a couple years that the sighting of pumas in and around the Torres del Paine National Park were getting very frequent, and that many of the cats were calm and allowing people on foot to watch and follow them without disturbance.

Do the pumas you photograph vary much from those we're used to in North America? The biggest difference between the pumas in North America and the pumas from the Chilean Patagonia is the ability to actually watch and experience them! The North America subspecies (Puma concolor couguar) tend to be very shy and elusive. The pumas in Chile (Puma concolor patagonica) have become quite relaxed due to a lack of persecution around some of the national parks. That said, a puma in the ranchland of rural Chile will be just as elusive because of the threat of human hunting. The density of these cats around the Torres Del Paine National Park also seems to be much higher than in areas of North America with individual cats having much smaller home ranges than their North American cousins.

Pumas are famous for being difficult to see in the wild. What is it like to track a cat all day long? What are the conditions you generally face, and what are the thoughts that go through your head while you're waiting or watching?

I’ve lived in California my entire life and have never seen a mountain lion. That’s thousands of hours in the field, hiking, mountain biking, camping … not one. Within my first two hours hiking in Chile, I was watching my first wild puma. Of course, this was accomplished because I was with top puma trackers and guides who know where to go and where to look. To actually have quality time watching and photographing these cats in the wild was a dream come true. I never thought something like this would be possible. That said, tracking and watching pumas is not for the impatient! You might get lucky and see a cat near one of the main roads, but they walk quickly and long distances, so keeping up with them requires some exertion and persistence. The cats also spend long periods sleeping, which means you need to hunker down in cold, often windy conditions and wait them out. One needs to be a bit tough and patient to spend time with pumas, but the reward is always there! In a typical day, we can walk 4 to 6 miles over hilly terrain with all our gear. We’re likely to experience rain, snow and winds that sometimes reach 50 to 60 miles per hour. Yes, there is a “suffer” factor when one wants to watch wild pumas. This “wild element” of puma tracking and watching is one of the exhilarating aspects which makes the whole experience so rewarding.

As a tour leader for photo groups going to places all over the planet including Brazil (jaguars), Botswana, Costa Rica, Canada (polar bears), Ecuador, Alaska and others — I spend much of my time in vehicles, boats or cushy wilderness lodges. The physical aspects of tracking on foot in completely wild environments is generally not incorporated in most of these tours. So for me, getting back into wilderness, on foot, with all my camera gear on my back, tracking and looking for one of our largest new world cats, is simply amazing! Our success rate for seeing and photographing these pumas is mind-boggling. We generally spend hours with a puma every day we are in the field. Sometimes we leave one puma sighting to try for another animal that has been spotted by our guides. Every morning during the last puma quest, we left the van at sunrise knowing a puma had already been spotted by our experienced guides and we just needed to hike to it.

You bring other photographers on these puma quests with you. What is the biggest surprise for them when they get out there? Is it a 'reality check' moment for conditions or endurance? The biggest surprise to our first-time clients is the ease of actually finding the cats, as well as the close distances we can get without disturbing the cats. Our ultimate goal is to never alter or disturb the behavior of any of the wild pumas we encounter. Our guides know many of the cats as individuals, which helps us gauge the distances we will get to each puma. Most of my clients are in their 50s, 60s and even 70s — so yes, hiking and following pumas can give you a real reality check when it comes to fitness and endurance levels.

For a photographer, it's not enough just to see the animal — you want to photograph natural behaviors. What do you need to do to allow a cat to feel comfortable enough to go about its day? There are several things you can do in the field to minimize your impact and increase your chances of seeing behavior. The first thing is to travel quietly in small tight groups. (I guide six people or less.) Keeping the correct distance and having patience will always pay dividends for any wildlife observer or photographer. Being with competent and knowledgeable guides is probably the biggest thing to get right! They will help you make all the right decisions to get amazing wildlife behavior.



What has been your most memorable photographic experience with pumas so far?

By far the biggest thrill I have had watching and photographing pumas has been our hunting attempt last year. We had been watching and following a well-known female puma, which is very habituated to human presence. We spent maybe 2 or 3 hours watching her when she finally settled down for a nap. We decided to be patient and stay with her while she slept. While she slept, a large guanaco (a llama-like animal) had slowly moved over the ridge and closer to our sleeping cat. Now things were getting interesting! We decided to slowly move our position behind the guanaco, so as to have the grazing guanaco between us and the sleeping puma. Within a short time, our puma became alert to the lunch special and proceeded to stalk and attempt to kill the guanaco! All this happened within 30 meters of us. It was an unbelievable experience.

Pumas are the largest land carnivore in Chile. Do they face any threats? Predators anywhere always face threats because of man. Chile is a big ranching country and there are always conflicts between ranchers and their cattle or sheep with pumas. Having huge protected areas like Torres del Paine National Park helps protect large numbers of animals, including pumas. As the industry of puma viewing/photography continues to evolve, more ranchers are understanding the tourist dollar being spent to view these animals far outweighs what their sheep or cattle could bring them. These are the next protected areas for the puma and will really have a huge impact on the cats population, distribution and the overall public perception of these magnificent animals.