I have found my spirit animal, and he likes Shake Shack burgers and fries as much as I do. In fact, Popeye the Foodie dog likes dining out in general and makes his way to all the pet-friendly restaurants he can find. And, like all good foodies, he Instagrams his meals.
I recently stumbled across this adorable rescue dog and his Instagram account. I'm certainly not the first to notice him. He has over 220,000 followers, and he gained one more in me. (For the record, he is the only animal I follow on Instagram.)
Once a starving stray on the streets, Popeye was rescued by Ivy Diep and her husband, who cleaned and fattened him up, according to The Dodo. When they discovered how well he behaved on the outdoor patios of Los Angeles' many pet-friendly restaurants, his Instagram account was born. There are currently 650 photos of Popeye eyeing up delicious looking food and his licking his chops, each photo cuter than the last.
Truthfully, I am usually 100 percent against dogs at restaurants unless they are true service dogs. There's a thriving outdoor dining scene in my region, and I've encountered many misbehaving dogs whose owners who think it's adorable when their dogs bother other diners. I think I'd make an exception to my 100 percent rule if Popeye was next to me though.
Popeye makes me want to pull up a chair and dine next to him. Who am I kidding? I want to sit at Popeye's table, not next to it, and spend a day eating with Popeye.
We'd start the day with coffee, of course.
And follow that with a hearty breakfast.
At lunch, we'd split an order of fresh tacos.
Pre-dinner cocktails are a must.
We'll have a light dinner of sushi (saving room for dessert).
One churro ice cream sandwich for two please.
Would you want to spend a day eating with Popeye?