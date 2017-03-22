Heart eyes on the poochini at @shakeshack in Glendale. Loving the service here. 👌🏻#popeyethefoodie #dogsofshack A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on Sep 27, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

I have found my spirit animal, and he likes Shake Shack burgers and fries as much as I do. In fact, Popeye the Foodie dog likes dining out in general and makes his way to all the pet-friendly restaurants he can find. And, like all good foodies, he Instagrams his meals.

I recently stumbled across this adorable rescue dog and his Instagram account. I'm certainly not the first to notice him. He has over 220,000 followers, and he gained one more in me. (For the record, he is the only animal I follow on Instagram.)

Once a starving stray on the streets, Popeye was rescued by Ivy Diep and her husband, who cleaned and fattened him up, according to The Dodo. When they discovered how well he behaved on the outdoor patios of Los Angeles' many pet-friendly restaurants, his Instagram account was born. There are currently 650 photos of Popeye eyeing up delicious looking food and his licking his chops, each photo cuter than the last.

Truthfully, I am usually 100 percent against dogs at restaurants unless they are true service dogs. There's a thriving outdoor dining scene in my region, and I've encountered many misbehaving dogs whose owners who think it's adorable when their dogs bother other diners. I think I'd make an exception to my 100 percent rule if Popeye was next to me though.

Popeye makes me want to pull up a chair and dine next to him. Who am I kidding? I want to sit at Popeye's table, not next to it, and spend a day eating with Popeye.

We'd start the day with coffee, of course.

Popeye can tell time and it's now coffee time! @portolacoffeelab @4thstreetmarket in Santa Ana. ⌚️: @danielwellington watches use code "POPEYE" for 15% off. #danielwellington A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on Jul 6, 2016 at 7:35pm PDT

And follow that with a hearty breakfast.

BACON!! The plow (eggs, potatoes, bacon, and lemon ricotta pancakes) from Plow in San Francisco. Thanks for the delicious rec, @wheresgrover! A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on Feb 23, 2016 at 10:50am PST

At lunch, we'd split an order of fresh tacos.

Tacos - any day, any time, any type! Asian fusion tacos from Komodo in Venice. A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on Dec 23, 2015 at 12:25pm PST

Pre-dinner cocktails are a must.

Not so serious when the cocktails arrive - @baldoriadtla in Downtown Los Angeles. A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on Aug 3, 2016 at 11:17pm PDT

We'll have a light dinner of sushi (saving room for dessert).

Fluffy Popeye is eating lighter tonight - rolls from @kazunorisushi in Downtown Los Angeles. A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on May 22, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

One churro ice cream sandwich for two please.

It's so hot! Popeye couldn't help but sneak a lick on the Churro ice cream sandwich from Churro Borough in Los Angeles. A post shared by Popeye the Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) on Aug 27, 2015 at 4:50pm PDT

Would you want to spend a day eating with Popeye?