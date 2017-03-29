Rare California frogs of Mark Twain fame may be making a comeback

Amphibians are incredibly sensitive to changes in their habitat. They are the canaries in the coal mine of climate change and habitat destruction. So the plight of frogs worldwide is a worrying one, with species disappearing at an alarming rate. The California red-legged frog, made famous by Mark Twain's beloved short story "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," has suffered the same fate as many other species with a dramatic decline in numbers. For decades there have been concerns that the species would disappear entirely, and wildlife biologists have worked diligently to keep the species from going extinct.

This year there's a ray of hope.

According to the Washington Post:

"By the 1920s, they had nearly disappeared from the Santa Monica Mountains, a 150,000-acre tract of park land just northwest of Los Angeles. A single red-legged frog was sighted in the area during the 1970s, according to the Los Angeles Times. It wasn’t until 1999 that a group of about 100 were discovered in the nearby Simi Hills. Now, after years of careful efforts to replenish the species, scientists have found evidence that red-legged frogs are reproducing in the region. In a giddy announcement Wednesday, the National Park Service said researchers said they had spotted nine egg masses in streams in the Santa Monica Mountains. They called it the first known evidence in decades that the population was sustaining in the area without the help of humans."

All that careful help is starting to pay off. While conservation efforts are still critical to the survival of the red-legged frog, it's important to celebrate the success and keep rooting for a comeback.