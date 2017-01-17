Ringling Bros. to shut down in May

After more than a century of setting up the big-top around the country, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is closing down.

According to a statement by Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which produces the circus, "Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop. This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company."

Animal rights groups are giving the decision a standing ovation. Charges of abuse of tigers and elephants — including continued use of bullhooks despite bans — kept the spotlight on the company, but not in a way that benefited the business.

CNN reports:

The Humane Society of the United States, a longtime critic of the show's animal welfare practices, acknowledged that Ringling Bros. has made changes over the past century and a half, but claims the changes didn't happen quickly enough. "It's just not acceptable any longer to cart wild animals from city to city and have them perform silly yet coercive stunts," the society's President and CEO Wayne Pacelle said in a statement Sunday. "I know this is bittersweet for the Feld family, but I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts," Pacelle said. In 2011, Feld Entertainment agreed to pay a fine of $270,000 to the US Department of Agriculture for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

Performances will continue until May 2017, with the last performance in (perhaps fittingly) taking place in Providence, Rhode Island.