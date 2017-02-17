The splendor of the natural world is captured by photographers from around the globe in some of the most spectacular images of the year. The WildlifePhoto.com 2016 Photo Contest Series has released the winners, though the judging was undoubtedly difficult.

The top winner is Dillon Anderson with this portrait of a margay, a small cat found in the Amazon rainforest. The task of photographing this nocturnal and elusive creature was a tough one.

Will Burrard-Lucas, judge and professional wildlife photographer, said: "Dillon’s photograph captures a strong sense of the cat in its shadowy rainforest habitat. The backlighting has picked out the vegetation on the log and the outline of the cat beautifully. The strong composition and eye contact complete the image.”

Anderson's photo won him a Zambian safari with The Bushcamp Company. But he wasn't the only one to win something for his efforts and talent. The other two top winners each scored an F-stop camera bag and a Camtraptions camera trap sensor.

Does it make you want to try your hand at photo competitions? Take a look at the bar set by this year's entrants and see if you will rank among them next year!