The splendor of the natural world is captured by photographers from around the globe in some of the most spectacular images of the year. The WildlifePhoto.com 2016 Photo Contest Series has released the winners, though the judging was undoubtedly difficult.

The top winner is Dillon Anderson with this portrait of a margay, a small cat found in the Amazon rainforest. The task of photographing this nocturnal and elusive creature was a tough one.

Will Burrard-Lucas, judge and professional wildlife photographer, said: "Dillon’s photograph captures a strong sense of the cat in its shadowy rainforest habitat. The backlighting has picked out the vegetation on the log and the outline of the cat beautifully. The strong composition and eye contact complete the image.”

Anderson's photo won him a Zambian safari with The Bushcamp Company. But he wasn't the only one to win something for his efforts and talent. The other two top winners each scored an F-stop camera bag and a Camtraptions camera trap sensor.

Does it make you want to try your hand at photo competitions? Take a look at the bar set by this year's entrants and see if you will rank among them next year!

Animal Behaviour category winner. Gannets and common dolphins feeding on Sardines off the coast of South Africa
Animal Behaviour category winner: Gannets and common dolphins feeding on sardines off the coast of South Africa. (Photo: Greg Lecoeur/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Habitats & Landscapes category winner. Puffadder shyshark in kelp forest, South Africa
Habitats & Landscapes category winner: Puffadder shyshark in kelp forest, South Africa. (Photo: Tracey Jennings/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
A male lion photographed in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa
A male lion photographed in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa. (Photo: Alison Buttigieg/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Smooth fronted caiman photographed in the Peruvian rainforest
Smooth-fronted caiman photographed in the Peruvian rainforest. (Photo: Anton Sorokin/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Mt Nyiragongo's very active crater, Democratic Republic of Congo
Mount Nyiragongo's very active crater, Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo: Marcus Westberg/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Pampas Cat in altiplano at night, Ciudad de Piedra, western Bolivia
Pampas cat in altiplano at night, Ciudad de Piedra, western Bolivia. (Photo: Sebastian Kennerknecht/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Northern Gannet flying over the perfectly aligned nests of the colony
Northern gannet flying over the perfectly aligned nests of the colony. (Photo: Jacques Andre Dupont/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
A young Tasmanian devil climbs over an old log in the rainforest on North-West Tasmania
A young Tasmanian devil climbs over an old log in the rainforest on North-West Tasmania. (Photo: Heath Holden/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Northern Lights photographed from the Polish Polar Station in Hornsund fjord on Spitsbergen
Northern Lights photographed from the Polish Polar Station in Hornsund fjord on Spitsbergen. (Photo: Witold Kaszkin/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
Damselflies laying their eggs on a water lily stem
Damselflies laying their eggs on a water lily stem. (Photo: Petar Sabol/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)
bison in Yellowstone National Park using the warm thermals for protection from the cold
A bison in Yellowstone National Park uses the warm thermals for protection from the bitter January cold. (Photo: Annie Katz/WildlifePhoto.com Photography Competition)

These represent just a handful of the winners, runners-up and honorable mentions. You can view the full results of the competition at WildlifePhoto.com.