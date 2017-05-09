John Wells lives off the grid in the Southwest Texas desert in what he calls "an experiment in sustainable living." He also makes videos, and the inspiration for the one above is simple: "Everybody loves water in the desert," he writes.

Pairing that undeniable fact with some artistic editing (and a dramatic-then-relaxing soundtrack) he created a visually striking and just plain sweet compilation of animals coming to drink from a water bucket. It's beautiful — and relaxing — and it's on its way to being viewed 2 million times.

The animals all seem to be familiar to Wells (which makes sense; you can see the corner of what I would guess is his house from the camera's cozy position at the bottom of the water bucket). Wells writes: "I was pleasantly surprised during the edit to see that George made an appearance. I know him from all the other rabbits because of the tiny notch in his ear. A burro just happened to come by in time to be included. Ben went against the script and decided to just nudge the bucket. You can lead a steer to water but you can't make him drink."

Wells moved from New York and built a solar-powered home complete with composting toilet for just $1,600 (so yes, he's already known in certain sustainability circles for that feat). You can check out his other work at his blog, The Field Lab, where you can read about how he deals with a flat tire in the desert, see more pictures of his burros, and most importantly, get more details on the adorable bunny, George — who was the runt of the litter and also apparently comes to Wells when he calls him!

If you find this video relaxing (and quite a few of the online commenters do), it's probably because watching animals drink water, especially from a unique perspective, is a kind of mindfulness meditation. If you can clear your mind and just enjoy the variety of animals that need to drink water, you join them in living in the moment.

Oh, and don't worry. Wells also included a note for the many of us who would have wondered and worried about it all day: "The swimming bees were rescued."