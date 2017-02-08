Tiny fennec fox greets big world for the first time

The world can be a scary place when you're small, but it can also be full of fun and excitement, as this fennec fox is discovering at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

Born Dec. 3, the unnamed fox began to venture outside at the beginning of February, a treat to eagle-eyed zoo visitors. It's the first fennec fox born at the zoo since 2013, and the seventh infant for its parents.

"The little one is beginning to spend a lot more time outdoors. We're seeing it playing, rolling around on its back and chasing after mum and dad," said keeper Deb Price in a statement.

The kit has started to forage for food on its own as well, sampling crickets, mealworms and mice.

Fennec foxes are the smallest of all the fox species, but their huge ears seem as though they were borrowed from a bat. The ears can grow to be more than 6 inches in length, and they help the tiny desert foxes keep cool.