Washington ramps up protections for endangered lynx

Good news for several species in Washington state. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons have strong enough populations that they have been removed from the state's Endangered Species list. Meanwhile, two more species — the lynx and the marbled murrelet — have gained protections by being added to the list.

According to Bellingham Herald:

State wildlife officials say bald eagles have made a steady recovery in Washington and nationally, following decades of decline due to widespread use of the pesticide DDT and habitat loss. Bald eagles were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007. The agency says peregrine falcons also have recovered and can now be found nesting throughout much of the state. Both birds would still be protected under other federal laws. At its meeting Friday, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission also classified as endangered the lynx and marbled murrelets, small seabirds that nest in old-growth trees, because of continued habitat loss.

While it's bad news for these two latter species to be in such dire straights that it warrants inclusion on the Endangered Species list, it's good news that they've been added. as it provides them with significantly more conservation protections. Hopefully in a matter of years, the lynx and marbled murrelet will make the same recovery that bald eagles and peregrine falcons have done.