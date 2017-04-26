Do you have a summer firefly memory? I have many, having grown up next to a wetland. I knew it was finally summer when I would be outside playing after dinner and those little flying lights appeared. I imagined each light was a fairy with trailing long blonde hair like my own at the time.

But like bees, amphibians and butterflies, fireflies are disappearing. While the exact reason isn't known, three main factors are suspected: Habitat loss, toxic chemicals (which tend to linger in aquatic environments where fireflies start their lives) and light pollution.

According to Firefly.org:

"Most species of fireflies thrive as larvae in rotting wood and forest litter at the margins of ponds and streams. And as they grow, they more or less stay where they were born. Some species are more aquatic than others, and a few are found in more arid areas — but most are found in fields, forests and marshes. Their environment of choice is warm, humid and near standing water of some kind—ponds, streams and rivers, or even shallow depressions that retain water longer than the surrounding ground."

As the human population continues to grow, more and more wild habitat will be developed for our use. As long as we keep interrupting forest land with houses, turning meadows into lawns and paving over wetlands, the fewer fireflies there will be — unless we start living in some radically different ways.

Catching a firefly in a jar is summer tradition for many kids. (Photo: Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock)

The other part of the problem is light pollution.

Both female and male fireflies use their glowing lights to communicate with one another, to find mates, keep interlopers away and establish territory. Depending on the species, those flashy messages are coordinated — often across huge groups of thousands of bugs. Research has shown that lights — both stationary, like streetlights or lights from a house, and temporary, like car headlights — make it harder for fireflies to communicate. If mom and dad firefly can't find each other to mate because they're thrown off by car headlights, young fireflies never get created.

While firefly numbers will continue to decline in some places, in others they're becoming an attraction. In China, firefly pupae were brought into an urban park to re-establish a colony of the beetles there. "Entrepreneurs are trying to revive the population of bioluminescent insects in special firefly parks. One of the first of these parks, in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, opened in 2015. The response was so positive that the park plans to open annually (from May through early October each year)," writes Josh Lew here on MNN.

And in the Smoky Mountain National Forest, people come from far and wide every May and June to experience synchronous fireflies — a tradition documented in the video below. (Firefly-viewing dates and information for 2017 can be found here.)



Kids who grow up without fireflies will never know what they're missing. The bioluminescent bugs are a magical addition to the landscape, but once they cease to exist, they will exist only in the summertime memories of older people. If you'd like to keep fireflies around in real life and not just as a memory, you can help create firefly habitat in and around your own home, with these ideas.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was originally published in June 2016.