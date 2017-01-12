Why these camera trap photos of ocelot kittens are a big deal

This year, biologists in Texas were thrilled to discover rare ocelot kittens at den sites they have been monitoring through camera traps and GPS location data from adult ocelots.

The kittens were discovered in April, but the news was released in December to protect the den sites and keep people away, giving the kittens the best chance of survival.

Why is everyone so excited about these ocelot kittens?

Because these cats have become increasingly rare in the U.S., and these are the first to be discovered in about 20 years in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

National Geographic reports:

"The news of these adorable kittens is welcome in South Texas, where biologists have identified about 50 of the wildcats by their coat patterns. A statewide estimate currently falls anywhere between 80 to 100 total ocelots. In the United States, ocelots used to range as far east as Arkansas and Louisiana, but today only a small subpopulation lives in the wild in the Lone Star State, and about 95 percent of their original habitat has been cleared."

The kittens represent hope for the species in the state, and the positive results of conservation efforts on both preserves and private ranches. The biggest threats to the cats and car strikes and habitat fragmentation, which also results in a reduction of genetic diversity. Solving these two issues through wildlife corridors and wildlife-friendly road crossings would be a boon for this and other species.

Meanwhile, the birth of the kittens is certainly something to celebrate!

As Matt Miller of The Nature Conservancy notes, "[S]eeing these images of ocelots reminds us the work is worth it. The ocelots are not safe yet. They face many perilous challenges. But they’re still there, hunting and breeding and having kittens in the South Texas shrub. Long may that be true."

Inset photo shows a night-hunting ocelot caught on camera in Brazil. (Photo: Joe McDonald/Shutterstock)