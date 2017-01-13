Russian photographer Vadim Trunov is known for his captivating photos of wildlife. When the snow falls, Trunov takes to the great outdoors to capture images of squirrels, other rodents and birds.

The animals explore the scenes he creates — dining on the snowman's carrot nose or playing catch with walnut-filled snowballs. Trunov will occasionally leave out some trinkets, like a camera or a microphone, and watch as the woodland creatures explore these fascinating finds.

Take a look at Trunov's snowy work below and check out his website, where you'll also see his work from less wintry days, photographing lizards and snails perched on mushrooms and squirrels collecting baskets of flowers.

squirrel watching bird
Well hello there, bird. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
rodent checks out snowman
Not to be rude, but what are you, exactly? (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
squirrels with snowball
This looks like a game of catch with a snowball, but we suspect there is a nut involved. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
rodent eating snowman's carrot nose
There's something delightful about this snowman's nose. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
squirrels and birds on a camera and microphone in snow
Curious creatures check out the equipment. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
rodents climbing on snowman
These curious critters are fascinated by their new frozen friend. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
squirrels with pinecone doing gymnastics in the snow
Squirrels do gymnastics while juggling a pinecone. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
rodent posing with snowball in front of camera
A rodent poses for a snapshot with his snowball — his moment in the sun. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
bird and squirrel check out a snowman
A meeting of the minds in a covert location. (Photo: Vadim Trunov)
