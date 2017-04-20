13 amazing things animals can do with their bodies

Don't try this at home

In the air, ruby-throated hummingbirds have the fastest wing beats of any bird, flapping their wings 55 times in one split second. In the water, sailfish are the fastest fish, swimming as fast as 68 miles per hour. And on the ground, the tiny flea takes home the award for highest jumper, leaping 220 times its body length and 150 times its height. That would be like a human jumping over an eight-story building!

While these are incredible abilities, they don't come close to matching some of the most mind-blowing manipulations other animals, insects and marine life can do with their bodies: think regrowing lost limbs, changing gender, producing their own sunscreen or even being immortal.