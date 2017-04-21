MNN Galleries

7 exotic pets wreaking havoc in the wild

By: Michael d'Estries on April 21, 2017, 10:47 a.m.
Burmese python alligator

Photo: Lori Oberhofer, National Park Service/Wikimedia Commons

1 of 9

What could possibly go wrong?

Have you ever thought of releasing an exotic pet into the wild? You're not alone. As state officials across the United States have discovered, some former pets have turned into massive invasive species, displacing and out-competing native flora and fauna.

The following are just seven of the invasive species that were released by humans into the wild with disastrous ramifications — as this battle between an alligator and a Burmese python in Everglades National Park makes clear.

