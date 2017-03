Snoozing in progress

Sleeping. Napping. Catching some zzz's. Snoozing. Getting some shuteye. No matter what you call it, (almost) all animals need it. But some creatures do it in interesting and unusual ways. From the ones who sleep nearly 20 hours a day to the ones who slumber with only half their brain at a time, here are some of the more unusual ways members of the animal kingdom doze off.