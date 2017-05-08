How fast do these animals go?

The peregrine falcon is considered the fastest bird when it comes to:

Other birds might soar faster when flying horizontally, but the peregrine is unparalleled when it comes to diving speed. With an assist from gravity, the peregrine has been clocked at more than 200 mph. The combination of long, narrow, pointed wings, a streamlined shape, and strong chest muscles help to make this bird what some say is the fastest animal on the planet.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a falconer once clocked his pet at an impressive 242 mph.