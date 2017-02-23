Take this mosquito quiz to prepare for the inevitable onslaught

Most recently, mosquitoes are the bearers of Zika, but these tiny insects have been responsible for many deadly disease outbreaks.

“Mosquitoes are perhaps the most dangerous animals in the world,” Omar Akbari, Ph.D., an assistant professor of entomology at the Center for Disease Vector Research at the University of California Riverside, told Healthline. “They are the primary vectors for major human diseases such as yellow fever, malaria, and dengue fever, which together infect hundreds of millions of humans worldwide and kill millions each year.”

Akbari points out that the World Health Organization reports more than 50 percent of the world’s population is currently at risk of mosquito-borne diseases.