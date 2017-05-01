The Veterans Immersion Program gives military personnel who have been physically, emotionally or mentally wounded the chance to SCUBA dive or swim in Ocean Voyager Built by The Home Depot. Participants challenge themselves with an experience outside their comfort zones and, in some cases, move in the water in ways they may not be able to on land. The program is supported by Georgia Aquarium’s dive staff, which has the largest team of Handicapped SCUBA Association Certified Dive Masters and Instructors in the world. Georgia Aquarium’s Veterans Immersion Program is funded entirely by private support. For more information, visit georgiaaquarium.org.