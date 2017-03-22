Spring has sprung in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing with it a wide range of wildlife. Warming weather spurs lots of animals to get back to work after winter, including many familiar insects like bees, butterflies, crickets and ladybugs.

And across eastern North America, spring also periodically brings another, even buzzier wildlife boom: huge swarms of "periodical cicadas," insects that spent the previous 13 to 17 years living underground. This kind of cicada exists only in North America, divided into more than two dozen broods that each emerges in a different year. In 2017, Brood VI cicadas are expected to emerge across several U.S. states — namely Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, but also possibly others — for the first time since 2000 and the last time until 2034.

What are cicadas?

Despite their ominous appearance and loud, overwhelming presence — affectionately dubbed "Cicadapocalypse" in recent years — cicadas are harmless to humans. Once they emerge, the herbivores are focused solely on finding mates and laying eggs. They carry no diseases, and they neither bite nor sting. And contrary to popular belief, they are not locusts (or even closely related to them).

Cicadas are large insects of the family Cicadidae. More than 3,390 species exist worldwide, according to Cicada Mania, inhabiting every continent but Antarctica. These are mostly annual species, also known as "summer cicadas," which emerge every year during the warm season. North America has summer cicadas, but they tend to emerge later in the year and have light green or brown bodies — a noticeable contrast to the black bodies, big red eyes and veiny translucent wings typical of periodical cicadas, which belong to the genus Magicicada.

When their year arrives, periodical cicadas typically emerge sometime in late spring. (Photo: Andy Melton/Flickr)

Why do they wait so long?

The reason for these cicadas' long, impeccably timed life cycles still isn't well understood, but scientists think it may help buffer the insects against predators. Each brood's long subterranean hiatus forces would-be predators to find other sources of food, and when a brood finally does emerge, there are suddenly so many cicadas that predators are overwhelmed, an evolutionary strategy known as predator satiation.

But how do periodical cicadas know when it's finally time to party? "The year of cicada emergence is cued by what I and others believe to be an internal molecular clock," biologist Chris Simon told Entomology Today in 2016. "The clock is most likely calibrated by environmental cues that signify the passage of a year, such as the trees leafing out, changing the composition of the xylem fluid on which they feed."

Periodical cicadas emerge only briefly to mate, lay eggs and die. They spend the first 12 or 16 years of their lives (depending on the species) underground, sucking nutrients from tree roots and molting several times. Upon their final molt, they tunnel to the surface and males begin attracting females to mate. They do this by congregating and producing loud songs through membranes on their bodies. These songs — a sort of long, whirring buzz — can be as loud as 100 decibels. The cicadas then mate, females lay eggs and the process begins anew.

Brood awakening

Each brood of periodical cicadas covers a different swath of the U.S., although some broods overlap and "stragglers" sometimes emerge out of synch with their brood. This year, the Brood VI cicadas will surface in Georgia and the Carolinas, with smaller groups also possibly appearing in Wisconsin, Ohio and several other states. In 2018, Brood VII cicadas should emerge in Upstate New York, followed in 2019 by Brood VIII across parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Cicadas emerge generally when the soil where they lie dormant reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit (about 18 degrees Celsius). You can track the date that the insects will emerge in your area on Cicada Mania or ask longtime residents who likely remember the last time the swarms rose up. The season of periodical cicadas usually starts between April and June and should end by late July.

At their worst, periodical cicadas are irritating. Their mating calls are famously loud, and they can overwhelm outdoor areas — so it might be wise to re-evaluate outdoor wedding plans within Brood VI's range this summer. If you run a garden, nursery or orchard, consider protecting your plants by bringing them indoors or covering them with screening material.

And once you've prepared for the cicada onslaught, don't forget to take a moment this spring or summer to just sit back and enjoy the show. After all, you won't get another chance to see these cicadas for the next 17 years.

Editor's note: This file was originally published in April 2013, but has been updated with new information.