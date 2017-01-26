We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

It all started when the National Zoo proudly tweeted about the birth of its new baby gray seal pup. Animal lover Sarah Hill, who lives in Virginia, threw down the gauntlet to the Virginia Aquarium, daring the marine institution to offer up it's own cute animal.

The aquarium obliged, responding with an otter in its tank — with an osprey!

And the volleys went back and forth.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Soon the #cuteanimaltweetoff was born. Zoos and aquariums across the country couldn't resist joining the fray.

Ok no one gets to drop the mic before they see the most adorable baby rhino...ever. ❤🎤🔽 #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/tHscpDwy9Y — Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017

Can't believe we almost missed the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! Thanks for letting us know @CabernetLvr! pic.twitter.com/9gTgyc5i9A — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017

Even zoos in the U.K. and Canada joined in.

We wake up this morning to news of a #cuteanimaltweetoff across the pond, and now we're feeling left out. Who's with us? pic.twitter.com/Zh4WkSoVCl — Blackpool Zoo (@BlackpoolZoo) January 26, 2017

Heck, even the San Diego Symphony joined in, because ... well, why not? When it comes to cute, zoos and aquariums aren't the only game in town.