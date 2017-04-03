Is there anything cuter than a baby animal? Maybe a baby animal sleeping?

Research shows that looking at images of adorable baby animals may make you more productive. Researchers in Japan asked volunteers to perform a task like the game Operation, in which participants pluck out tiny pieces from the body of a patient using tweezers. Before the second round, one group looked at pictures of cute baby animals, another looked at adult animals, and another looked at something non-animal related, such as food. The volunteers who looked at baby animals performed much better the second time around then those in the other groups.

They repeated the experiment with other tasks, and those who got a boost by looking at cute baby critters performed better. The study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.

So consider this a public service announcement. Here are 14 aww-inspiring baby animals sleeping to make you smile ... and improve your work performance.

A newborn white baby seal sleeps at the beach. (Photo: Jenny Sturm/Shutterstock)

Not even a toy can keep this puppy awake. (Photo: PolinaBright/Shutterstock)

A greater one-horned rhino calf snuggles with his mother at The Wilds conservation center in Ohio. (Photo: Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo & Aquarium)

This squirrel monkey baby takes a nap on mom at the Taronga Zoo. (Photo: Paul Fahy/Taronga Zoo)

Young ferret babies nap in a burlap nest in Switzerland. (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar/flickr)

Even kittens need cat naps. (Photo: Boonyen/Shutterstock

Newborn twin North American river otter pups sleep together at the Oregon Zoo. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)

Baby ducklings sleep in a pile. (Photo: Suraphong Surachanchai/Shutterstock)

This 5-day-old lamb was snoring while she was sleeping. (Photo: LadyDragonflyCC - ;/flickr)

A baby gorilla holds tightly to her mom as she rests. (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar/flickr)

A baby grackle rests at a rehab facility after being rescued by a family dog. (Photo: Audrey/flickr)

A baby giant anteater manages to sleep while riding his mother around Zoo Zurich. (Photo: Tambako the Jaguar/flickr)