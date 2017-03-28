Otters are the graceful acrobats of rivers and oceans, deftly navigating the waters' currents. It's easy, then, to imagine how quickly they would take to water; they just dive in and do what comes naturally to them.

But that's not how it works. In fact, river otters don't know how to swim when they're born, and they have to get swimming lessons from their parents.

Until then, the water is probably a scary place, as this adorable baby otter proves. It goes for a quick stroll in a shallow pool of water, squealing with displeasure the whole time, before getting back up on dry land. Maybe it needs some floaties for next time?