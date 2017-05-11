Going for a ride through Malinô Brdo Bike Park in Ružomberok, Slovakia, you expect to encounter hazards like branches and rocks on the trail.

But you don't expect bears to chase after you.

Dušan Vinžík was filming a ride through the bike park when he caught a bear making a line for his friend. You can hear Vinžík shouting on the video to get his friend's attention.

The bear veers off its charge and seems to be heading to another point on the trail, almost as if it were attempting to cut them off. The cyclists pull over to give themselves — not to mention the bear — a chance to calm down after such a close encounter .