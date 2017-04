A post shared by Emin Yogurtcuoglu (@birddetective) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:22pm PST

This jay is either very hungry or very savvy.

Filmed in Algonquin Provincial Park in southeastern Ontario, the video captures a magical moment. A man opens up his peanut-filled hand, and in a flash, a gray jay swoops in, lands with avian grace on the man's finger tips and takes a whole peanut into its beak.

Another peanut for you? Why yes, I think I will have another ...