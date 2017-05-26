The Major League Soccer season is already underway, but that won't stop this goat from getting ready for tryouts next season.

We don't know the extent of this goat's footwork skills, but it has clearly mastered heading the ball. Sure, there's a bounce here and there, but at least one of the headers is a super-smooth roll across the lawn.

Now, of course, that is not a MLS regulation-sized soccer ball. These were probably just warm up drills. After all, if the goat's putting that much force behind a giant soccer ball, imagine how far a normal-sized soccer ball would go with this goat's mad heading skills. His trainer would be running after balls all day.