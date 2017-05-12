It was a good day for paddleboarding yesterday at Dana Point, California. Clear skies, nice temperatures. Basically, perfect conditions for enjoying the water.

Apparently, the sharks agreed.

At least 15 great white sharks swam to the beach as well, some getting pretty close to the shore. While authorities were putting up warnings on the ground, the Orange County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the sky, making announcements from a helicopter above the shark-infested waters.

"Be advised, State Parks is asking us to make an announcement to let you know that you are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks," the announcer says. "They are advising you that you exit the water in a calm manner."

Right, sure, we'd all be super-calm after a helicopter informed us that there were 15 great white sharks circling the waters in which we're currently paddleboarding.

Then again, we're also not all this guy, caught by the Los Angeles Fox affiliate, who paddleboards super-close to a shark, because, hey, why not?

"C'mon, dude," indeed.