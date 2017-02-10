Wildlife photographer captures adorable moment when a river otter decided to slide down a snowy hill at Yellowstone. https://t.co/orkyJIQnLO pic.twitter.com/sxu4YMwS7n

— ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2017

Snow isn't just an opportunity for snowball fights and snow angels. It's also good for sliding down steep, snow-covered hills. No sled or a toboggan? No problem! You just grab a trash can lid and down you go! Wheee!

But what if you don't have access to any of these things? Well, then you're a river otter at Yellowstone National Park, and you're not going to let that stop you.

This otter was caught enjoying the park's snow day scampering down a hill to get some speed and then flopping on its belly for smooth, albeit short, slides down the hill. It's not the duration of the slide but the fun you have during them that matters, otter friend!