It's mating season for the Magellanic penguin, and that means more than a million tiny penguins have clustered together on Argentina's Punta Tombo peninsula to get busy.

And the penguins arrived in force this year. Local officials say this is the largest colony to land on the shores in recent years, and the likely reason is the rich amount of sardines and anchovies close to the shoreline. The penguins munch on the fish in between mating duties.

(And you thought Panama City during spring break was crazy.)

