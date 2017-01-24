The panda twins at China's Chongqing Zoo made their public debut Jan. 22, and it was a memorable spectacle!

Before they were attempting to climb trees and were adorably toppling off platforms, zoo visitors could occasionally see the two cubs in their private enclosures via remote monitor. Of course, that's just not the same as watch two endearing balls of fur stumble about while navigating a new environment.

Born in July 2016, the cubs are healthy and happy, weighing in at 28 and 30 pounds, according to a report from the Telegraph. They have yet to be named, but Chongqing Zoo has asked for name ideas from panda lovers,