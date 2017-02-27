When you're a 3-month-old polar bear cub, all you want to do is cuddle.

At least that's the takeaway from this video of two cubs at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio. So far, the cubs have spent their days deciding who gets to be the big spoon in their cuddle sessions — well, at least when they're not playing underneath their mother, Aurora. When the cubs are feeling particularly adventurous, they explore their enclosure. They're even getting some time in the water, splashing around in a few inches of water that comes up to their bellies, according to the zoo's Facebook page.

The zoo will confirm the sex of both cubs in the coming weeks, and the trio of polar bears will be available for public viewing in the spring.