Premature births aren't exclusive to humans. They happen all across the animal kingdom, and just like human babies, premature animal babies need some extra TLC.

Fiona the hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, six weeks before her expected due date. She weighed a mere 29 pounds, incredibly light for a creature that typically weighs between 55 and 120 pounds at birth. The zoo's veterinarians sprang into action, keeping Fiona moist and warm to keep her system functioning, and they also began milking her mother, Bibi, so they could bottle feed the tiny hippo calf.

Fiona has responded well to her treatments. Caregivers lay Fiona on their chests so she could learn to regulate her breathing, and despite a weak start at bottle feeding, she showed progress by early February. She took her first steps Feb. 5, a "developmental milestone" required before she can be reunited with her mother. Another developmental need is getting used to the water. The video above, which was made on Feb. 7, shows Fiona (adorably) swimming and diving in a tub of water.

Fiona is getting stronger each day — she hit the 40-pound mark recently — but she still requires around-the-clock care. The zoo is posting regular updates about her status and it's also accepting donations to help cover the costs of keeping Fiona happy and healthy.