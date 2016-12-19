The ocean is filled with eerie creatures, and the deeper you descend into the depths, the more haunting the aquatic life becomes. This includes the dead-eyed and wing-finned ghost shark.

Despite its appearance, the ghost shark isn't truly a shark. It's a species that split off from sharks and rays around 300 million years ago, existing as a chimera, or blend of the two. The ghost shark, as the video explains, doesn't even have the shark teeth of its more recognizable shark relatives. Instead, it has tooth plates, which it uses to munch on small critters in the darkest parts of the oceans.

We know very little about these haunting creatures, but one thing we do know — or thought we did — was its habitat. This creature has typically been found in the waters around Australia and New Zealand. However, this video was shot off the coasts of Hawaii and California, more than 6,000 feet below the sea, representing an expansion of the creature's known range.

Dominique Didier, a chimera expert from Millersville University, told National Geographic that she wasn't surprised by the discovery, given how little we know about the deeper parts of the ocean. "I suspect many species are wide-ranging — we just don't have the data," she said.

In the meantime, researchers will continue their search, trawling the depths to find specimens to study more closely.