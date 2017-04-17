April the giraffe's calf finally arrived on April 15, and it wasn't long until the baby boy started to take its first steps. Indeed, giraffes need to be able to stand up and walk soon after birth, even just a little bit, so they can begin to nurse.

It may take a bit of time for the unnamed calf to get full and steady control of its legs, but it's adorable watching the not-so-little guy wobble around the enclosure, with gentle and supportive nudges from April, like in this video below from Animal Adventure Park's Facebook page.