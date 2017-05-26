Are you familiar with dolphins "tail walking"? The dolphins paddle their flukes — the very end of their tail — to push themselves across the water while looking like they're standing upright. In all, it's a fun trick, but it's not a behavior you see very much in the wild.

That is unless you happen to visit South Australia's Port River dolphins, apparently. This pod of dolphins showed off their tail walking skills for visitors, much to everyone's delight.

So where did the happy dolphins pick up this skill? They were most likely taught to tail walk by a dolphin named Billie. According to the Adelaide Messenger, Billie was briefly held in a marine park in the 1980s where she picked up the trick from dolphins trained to do it. After being released back into the Port River, she continued to tail walk, and the other wild dolphins began to copy her.

Billie died in 2009, and apparently the dolphins haven't been tail walking much since then. However, perhaps the mourning period is over, and the dolphins of Port River are ready to strut their stuff again.