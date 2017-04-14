If you're new to a city and you don't know your way around, stumbling upon a sympathetic cab driver can be a godsend.

Especially if you're a disoriented woodpecker.

This little bird — more specifically, a yellow-bellied sapsucker — landed on the open window of a friendly cabbie, who launched into a gentle conversation with the creature, just like he would with a paying customer.

"You wanna see Chicago for a bit?" says the driver, pointing out some highlights along the way.

We don't know how the bird got there or where it went next, but there's a universal moral to this little bird's story: a friendly face makes everything better.