It's official. Both NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have confirmed that 2016 was the hottest year on record, records that have been kept since 1880. So just how much warmer is it?

Huffington Post writes:

NASA found that 2016 was 1.78 degrees warmer than the mid-20th century average, while NOAA found 2016 was 1.69 degrees warmer than the 20th century average. The agencies use those periods as a set point for measuring climate change. “The trends that we’ve been seeing since the 1970s are continuing and have not paused in any way,” Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told reporters Wednesday.

The record-setting year is one more piece of data showing a continued rise in global temperatures year over year. As for 2017, experts predict it will also be very warm, though maybe not enough to break 2016's record due to the current La Niña's cooling effect. Even with the La Niña effect, the pattern is clear: we're making the planet hotter.

2016 was the third year in a row of record-setting temperatures. The New York Times reports, "Human-induced climate change has made it at least 160 times more likely that three consecutive years after 2000 would be record-setting," according to Michael E. Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University. His findings show that if human-induced climate change was not part of the equation, the amount of warming in 2016 would have less than one-in-a-million odds of occurring.

The following is a representation of a century of temperatures, animated by NASA:

The photo shows the view from hot air balloon over the Valley of the Kings and the Nile River.