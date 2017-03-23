3 reasons to stare at the clouds on World Meteorological Day

The theme for this year's celebration of weather on World Meteorological Day is "Understanding Clouds." There's so much more to clouds than whether or not it's going to rain. They reveal wind patterns, temperature variations in the atmosphere, when and how it might rain or snow, and they're critical to distributing water around the globe. So today, here are three great reasons to look up at the sky and ponder the clouds.

1. Clouds are diverse.

You may be surprised to learn that there are many, many types of clouds. Those types fall into 10 cloud genera, based on where the clouds form in the sky and their appearance. Learn about the different types in the International Cloud Atlas, and you'll know if you're looking at a cirrus cloud in the high atmosphere or a stratus cloud in the low atmosphere, or one of the many types in between.

2. Clouds are indicators of climate.

Studying clouds is part and parcel of studying climate, as clouds are major indicators and influencers of weather, water distribution and other factors that affect global temperatures. The World Meteorological Organization notes: "Understanding clouds from a climate perspective introduces new and challenging questions, questions which in turn challenge our overall assumptions of how our moist cloudy atmosphere actually works." In fact, knowing more about clouds will help us know more about global climate change.

3. Clouds are gorgeous.