In his respected photojournalism career, New Zealand freelance photographer Amos Chapple has traveled through more than 70 countries. He's taken daily news photos and extensively documented UNESCO World Heritage sites.

But recently, Chapple donned layers and layers of cold-weather gear and headed for Yakutsk, Russia, considered by many to be the coldest inhabited town on Earth. Chapple spent five weeks in the Siberian city, where temperatures in winter can easily reach minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. There, Chapple, trudged through ice, snow and frozen fog to capture the daily life of residents.

Most of the animals in that area of Russia live their lives in the bracing cold, Chapple writes on his Facebook page. He says the guard dog he photographed above is happy, healthy and well cared for by the woman who looks after it. The dog is also a breed that's able to withstand the cold.