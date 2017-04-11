8 iconic plants and trees that herald spring

Early bloomers

When we say that spring is in the air, we may be referring to higher temperatures or warmer rays of sunshine. But it might also refer to the freshness that arrives when tiny plants break through the frozen ground and bring specks of green, purple and yellow to the gray, post-winter landscape. Then again, it also may mean the literal smell of spring is in the air, from the delicate scent of cherry blossoms to the more fragrant magnolias that dot the Southern U.S.

Each year, we welcome the arrival of these iconic early bloomers that indicate — without a doubt — that spring has arrived.