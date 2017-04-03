Lightning: How much do you know about this striking weather phenomenon?

Lightning abounds around the world with dozens of lightning flashes occurring somewhere on the planet every second. Altogether these giant high-voltage electrical sparks — caused by an imbalance between positive and negative charges — total about 8 million per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Not every place is equally lightning prone. Nature's pyrotechnics are far more likely when warm, moist air rises and mixes with cold air above. Lightning hot spots include Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the pampas of Argentina and a stretch of central Florida between Tampa and Orlando.