Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., the parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, today announced plans to remove artificial colors from its products in the U.S. As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to offer guests great-tasting, high-quality products and cleaner menu labels, both the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins product development teams, in partnership with suppliers, have been working to eliminate synthetic colors from their food and beverages and replace the ingredients with naturally sourced colorings in the U.S. by the end of 2018.

Within the next two years, Dunkin’ Donuts will remove synthetic colors across its menu, including donut icings, fillings and toppings, as well as frozen beverages such as Fruit Smoothies and COOLATTA® frozen beverages, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavorings. Similarly, Baskin-Robbins will remove synthetic colors from its menu, including ice cream sold both at its restaurants and in quarts and pints at retail locations, as well as its syrups, sauces, sprinkles and beverages, including Cappuccino Blast®. The exceptions on both brands’ menus include select supplier-branded ingredients produced by other companies and used as toppings, ice cream inclusions or decorative elements. Additionally, Baskin-Robbins will take a longer period of time to find replacements for the decorative elements on its ice cream cakes.

We are pleased to announce our plans to eliminate artificial colors from our menus in the U.S. by the end of 2018,” said Dunkin’ Brands Chairman and CEO Nigel Travis. “This is a significant undertaking on the part of our product development teams and suppliers. However, we are committed to meet the evolving needs of our customers, including their preference for more nutritional transparency and simpler ingredients, while maintaining the great taste and the fun, vibrant colors expected from Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins products.”

In 2014, Dunkin’ Brands conducted a comprehensive menu review that resulted in a new product development process focused on reformulating many of its products to enhance menu quality by simplifying ingredient labels and lowering sodium and sugar content without sacrificing taste.

Additionally, the company continues to offer products that broaden the nutritional choices available to consumers through the Dunkin’ Donuts DDSMART® and Baskin-Robbins BRight Choices™ menus.