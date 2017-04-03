The newly-launched Joy in Childhood Foundation today announced a three-year, $3 million commitment to two national charities – Starlight Children’s Foundation and Feeding America®. Both grants will focus on supporting programs that align with the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to help provide the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation’s $1.5 million grant to Starlight Children’s Foundation will support the building and development of Starlight Sites in select children’s hospitals nationwide. Starlight Sites remove the intimidation of a sterile hospital treatment room – where many seriously ill children undergo procedures – by transforming them into brighter and happier spaces to support the healing of pediatric patients and inspire kids to have fun. The funds will also support the charity’s Starlight Brave Gowns program which provides kids in hospitals with high-quality, comfortable and brightly-colored gowns to wear while undergoing treatment.

“The Joy in Childhood Foundation is bringing joy and comfort to hospitalized kids and families,” said Chris Helfrich, CEO, Starlight Children’s Foundation. “By generously supporting Starlight Sites and Starlight Brave Gowns, the Joy in Childhood Foundation is providing a fun, positive experience that’s helping sick kids simply enjoy being kids.”

A woman helps a hospitalized boy learn the joys of cooking. (Photo: Dunkin' Donuts)



The Joy in Childhood Foundation had a longstanding partnership with Feeding America when it was formerly known as The Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation. In the 2015-2016 school year alone, the Foundation funded 15 grants and provided more than 437,000 meals through grants made to Feeding America and its network of member food banks.

Through its continued work with Feeding America, the Joy in Childhood Foundation will award funds to food banks across the country over the next three years to help feed children in local communities who are facing hunger through critical Feeding America initiatives, including programs like the Backpack Program, which provides hungry children with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school vacations when other resources are not available. Funding will also support the expansion of child hunger initiatives such as the Kids Cafe program which provides free meals and snacks to low-income children after school through a variety of community locations where children gather during the afterschool hours.

“We’re proud to mark the 10th anniversary of our partnership with a renewed commitment through the Joy in Childhood Foundation that will address the issue of childhood hunger which deprives kids of not only food but also energy to focus, engage, learn and grow,” said Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Operations, Feeding America. “More than 13 million children nationwide face hunger. The grants that the Joy in Childhood Foundation is awarding to local food banks will help ensure that children in our communities have access to programs that help keep them healthy so that they can reach their full potential.”

Through funding and partnerships with children’s hospitals, food banks, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving sick and hungry kids, the Joy in Childhood Foundation helps children have the support and essential services to find joy in their daily lives.

Through the generosity of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins franchisees, employees, vendors and guests, the Joy in Childhood Foundation raises funds to support partnerships with children’s hospitals, food banks, and nonprofit organizations directly committed to serving sick and hungry kids. To date, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has donated more than $12 million to hundreds of national and local charities.

To learn more about the Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit http://www.dunkinbrands.com/foundation.