Helping Kids Experience the Joys of Childhood

Childhood should be a time of laughter and glee. But too often, sickness or hunger intrudes.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation aims to bring joy to sick and hungry kids.

Through the generosity of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins franchisees, employees, vendors and guests, the Foundation raises funds to support partnerships with organizations directly committed to serving sick and hungry kids. Every year, the Foundation donates over $1.8 million each year to these partners.

Some of the funds go to children’s hospitals to help kids whose lives are compromised by sickness.

Because one 1 in 6 kids worry about when they’ll have their next meal, the Foundation donates nearly $800,000 annually to food banks and other organizations that support children’s hunger relief.

Watch the video to learn more about the Foundation and its efforts to help kids experience the joys of childhood.