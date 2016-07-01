The Sandhills Solar Facility Is Brightening the Future

When the sun shines in Taylor County, Georgia, it powers the world — or at least portions of Georgia. That's thanks to the Sandhills Solar Facility, which opened in November 2016.

It's one of the largest solar projects east of the Mississippi, with approximately 1.6 million solar panels that track the sun as it moves across the sky.

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, builds the future of energy by investing in clean energy solutions all across the U.S. It owns more than 1,700 megawatts of solar generating capacity at 27 facilities operating or under construction in California, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas.

Southern Power has approximately 20 million solar panels from coast to coast.



Watch the video to see this impressive facility being built and learn about how its construction benefited the local economy.

